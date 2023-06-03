Even before smartphones, selfies etc., essayist Walker Percy suggested that the craze for snapshots of ourselves implied deep worries that we were invisible--or even didn't exist. I believe social media (and fear of trolls or of being ignored) multiply this psychological anguish. And it might also account for the crazed motives of mass shooters: from Columbine onward, these tortured males (i.e. weapons-lovers) have never voiced coherent reasons for their acts. They are not Muslim or Christian terrorists (though sometimes racist)s). I have elsewhere suggested that they cannot understand the finality of death, their own or their victims, but they know that these suicide notes written in blood will not be forgotten soon