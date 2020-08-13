Letter: institutional racism

In Wednesday's opinion piece, we read that a boomer asserted that his generation "ended institutional racism 50 years ago". Would that it were so. More accurately, the legislation made institutional racism illegal, but did not 'end it'. I respectfully urge that the author, and all of us, see, listen and pray for the lives and well being of the victims who are suffering the evils and effects of institutional racism which persists, virulently, to this day.
Richard Bierce
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
