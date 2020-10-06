Letter: Instructions for the 2020 Election

Instructions for the 2020 election
Vote NO for any candidate:
who would disrupt the USPS for personal benefit.
who would appoint a Supreme Court nominee who opposes abortion rights and the gay and transgender community.
who declares Climate Change and its science a hoax.
who has failed in maintaining the separation of church and state in government.
who can not accept expert advice for controlling our pandemic, refuses to wear a mask or honor social distancing, nor encourage others.
who shows disrespect for maintaining women’s rights, stem cell research, and other health-serving benefits.
who, for personal gain, urged the FDA to “move quickly’ in developing a vaccine.
who shows a limited understanding of our constitution.
Remember our challenge of serving and protecting our secular constitution rights for the progressive well-being of present and future generations.
Make a Difference - Vote for Change
All Life Matters - Change Matters - Vote for Change
Paul Taylor(AT&T)
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!