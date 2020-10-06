 Skip to main content
Letter: Instructions for the 2020 Election
Instructions for the 2020 election

Vote NO for any candidate:

who would disrupt the USPS for personal benefit.

who would appoint a Supreme Court nominee who opposes abortion rights and the gay and transgender community.

who declares Climate Change and its science a hoax.

who has failed in maintaining the separation of church and state in government.

who can not accept expert advice for controlling our pandemic, refuses to wear a mask or honor social distancing, nor encourage others.

who shows disrespect for maintaining women’s rights, stem cell research, and other health-serving benefits.

who, for personal gain, urged the FDA to “move quickly’ in developing a vaccine.

who shows a limited understanding of our constitution.

Remember our challenge of serving and protecting our secular constitution rights for the progressive well-being of present and future generations.

Make a Difference - Vote for Change

All Life Matters - Change Matters - Vote for Change

Paul Taylor(AT&T)

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

