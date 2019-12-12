That's it, #45 comrade Trump the want to be dictator, insulting the FBI!! Calling them, " SCUM " Comrade Trump must go!! My cousins son is a FBI agent, his son is flying back and forth to Iraq training there Police Force, risking his life for our Country! What's worse he said this at his uneducated cult followers rally!! He must go now resign, impeach, voted out!! Because his followers are as uninformed about our Constitution as he is, plus he is White! If President Obama had said that, Fox, Nazis, KKK, oh wait that's the GOP!!
David Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.