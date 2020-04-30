Letter: Insulting the other side

Re: the April 28 letter "We can disagree without insulting the other side."
I must take issue with J. Randall Deeming’s letter. He begins by listing some of the supposed accomplishments of Trump as President. None of these are true. All have been factually refuted, repeatedly. He then goes on to imply that Democrats spout insults instead of policy arguments and ends with the thought that “reasonable folks can disagree without deriding those with whom they disagree.” This is, of course, utter nonsense. Democrats offer reasonable policy arguments all the time which are mostly met with Republican insults. Trump hurls insults at many Americans on an almost daily basis. Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are also guilty, although much less frequently. Just more Republican blaming the victim.
Steven Brown
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!