 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: insurance coverage
View Comments

Letter: insurance coverage

  • Comments

As Covid19 infections are surging in predominantly "Red" states, with over 99% of cases being unvaccinated individuals, millions of Americans claim to "know their rights" in refusing to receive any of the available vaccines.

At this time, to vaccinate or not, is indeed an option. However, if they become infected, ultimately requiring potentially intensive care, the cost may well exceed $100,000.

If an individual totals their vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, their insurance company is not required to pay for damages. The driver voluntarily engaged in risky, and illegal, behavior.

By refusing to vaccinate (except in rare legitimate cases), the Covid19 -infected has voluntarily engaged in behavior which is, at least, risky and irresponsible to themselves and others.

Based upon that choice, insurance should not be required to pay the costs of hospitalization.

It's still their choice. They'll still be treated. It will be expensive.

Eric Maurer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Sad for Arizona

How does Governor Ducey sleep at night? He is using the legal right to kill people by encouraging or forcefully stopping them from getting the…

Local-issues

Letter: Train to Phoenix

I read they are going to put a train in to phoenix, using existing train tracks. Let's not use 19 century technology. Look to the future and b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News