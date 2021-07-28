Letter: insurance coverage

As Covid19 infections are surging in predominantly "Red" states, with over 99% of cases being unvaccinated individuals, millions of Americans claim to "know their rights" in refusing to receive any of the available vaccines.
At this time, to vaccinate or not, is indeed an option. However, if they become infected, ultimately requiring potentially intensive care, the cost may well exceed $100,000.
If an individual totals their vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, their insurance company is not required to pay for damages. The driver voluntarily engaged in risky, and illegal, behavior.
By refusing to vaccinate (except in rare legitimate cases), the Covid19 -infected has voluntarily engaged in behavior which is, at least, risky and irresponsible to themselves and others.
Based upon that choice, insurance should not be required to pay the costs of hospitalization.
It's still their choice. They'll still be treated. It will be expensive.
Eric Maurer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.