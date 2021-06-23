 Skip to main content
Letter: Insurrection false narrative
Letter: Insurrection false narrative

A fierce and violent attack took place at the nation's capital on Jan. 6th, 2021. Orchestrated by Donald Trump, it was an effort to disrupt the peaceful transition of the office of the presidency.

The insurrectionists were carrying Trump flags and listed in their presence were such right wing/white supremacist organizations as the Proud Boys, Promise Keepers and the Three Percenters.

The right wing media offered up the following "changing account' of what happened that day:

First, we were told the group that stormed the capital were Antifa and/or democrats posing as "Trumpers"

Next, came the claim that the unruly mob was comprised of unarmed "patriots" peacefully visiting.

The latest explanation is the FBI was responsible for the planning and execution of the event.

Rather than countering with facts, Fox has elected to offer up varying false narratives for their gullible audience to consume.

Rex Witherspoon

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

