Letter: Insurrection & Impeachment
As a white man of seventy-six years, I feel this way about the insurrection and the present Congressional proceedings. Donald J. Trump, despite his loud rhetoric, is a fear-fill man who has never accepted public responsibility for anything bad; he will not admit anything now. Those on the side lines observing the impeachment proceedings feigning boredom or disdain have their own motives. I am ashamed of my fellow white people and this insurrection. White people have a reason to fear “pay back” from minorities of color, ethnicity, and religion from the time of our country’s founding until today for the many sins and atrocities perpetrated on the poor, the weak or the less fortunate. But being seventy plus makes me think that sooner than later each of us must stand before God and give an accounting of our life where denial or evasion will face God’s justice and mercy.

Art Espelage

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

