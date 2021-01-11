Letter: Insurrection

On January 6th 2021 a group of 8 Senators and 115 Representatives attempted to disenfranchise the citizens of Arizona. This pretense of objecting to our votes was, in reality, an attempt to over-throw a duly elected government. Spurred on by a Republican 4 Year Reign of Terror, a President who repeatedly lied and spread conspiracy theories and encouraged a radical fringe, an irresponsible social media platform and leaders who refused to speak the truth, a group of citizens invaded the essentially unprotected Seat of American Government, leaving 5 people dead. This assailt on American Democracy must never be repeated. Impeach or recall all those who supported this insurrection. Repeal the Electoral College system.
Susan King
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.