Letter: insurrection

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
I have read a recent reader's piece that President Trump may be one of the smartest presidents. The president's record cannot compare with the…
I would like the Congress to set-up a commission to look into the 2020 election. Like it or not, there are many fellow citizens who believe th…
I would like to commend Stanley G. Feldman on yesterday's Letter To The Editor. His letter was specific, clear cut, and hit that nail on the h…
He was there, but he says he didn’t go inside the Capitol building. He says he never engaged in the violence or looting. He says he isn’t resp…
When you let bullies rule, your life is theirs and not yours. When you let the mob rule, the country becomes theirs and not yours and mine. If…
Trump's Accomplishment's : Stealing money from the Military including funds for better ordnance storage at a guam B-52 bomber base. Building a…
Numerous recent letters to the editor have urged removing the current president from office. Trump could be removed for conviction on his seco…
- Updated
I have read a recent reader's piece that President Trump may be one of the smartest presidents. The president's record cannot compare with the…
I want to be the first person to congratulate President Trump.
Comments may be used in print.