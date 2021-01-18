 Skip to main content
Letter: insurrection
If it is found that Paul Gosar is in any way an accomplice to the insurrection at congress, Arizona needs to remove him from office and he should be arrested.

calvin graedel

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

