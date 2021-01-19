 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Insurrection
View Comments

Letter: Insurrection

Impeaching Trump again has limited practical value, however, I want him impeached a 2nd time because I want future generations to know that our democracy was endangered by an elected demagogue and his cult like followers. Despite a lack of evidence and thorough reviews by numerous courts, an insurrection based on refuted lies of a stolen election continues. Rome and Germany were democracies until they weren’t. I didn’t think that could happen here but the events of January 6th changed my mind. Modern technology has weaponized the use of misinformation and has enabled a power hungry firebrand to manipulate his followers to disregard facts and institutions safeguarding our democracy. Take head future generations as there will likely be others that will attempt to follow the Trump model.

Edward Espinoza

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News