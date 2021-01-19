Letter: Insurrection

Impeaching Trump again has limited practical value, however, I want him impeached a 2nd time because I want future generations to know that our democracy was endangered by an elected demagogue and his cult like followers. Despite a lack of evidence and thorough reviews by numerous courts, an insurrection based on refuted lies of a stolen election continues. Rome and Germany were democracies until they weren’t. I didn’t think that could happen here but the events of January 6th changed my mind. Modern technology has weaponized the use of misinformation and has enabled a power hungry firebrand to manipulate his followers to disregard facts and institutions safeguarding our democracy. Take head future generations as there will likely be others that will attempt to follow the Trump model.
Edward Espinoza
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.