Letter: INSURRECTION

Is it not an insurrection when the present Administration allows protestors to harass Supreme Court members at their very homes? Our Supreme Court is the final arbiter of our Constitution and is at the very heart of why our country is unique and the very model of the law being sacrosanct. Is it ace[table that the administration allows this to happen because they disagree with the decision? Our country may be in great peril, and this is the honorable Democratic Party. Is only one Party on allowed to make decisions on the path of the country. It appears the Democratic Administration will do anything, including ignoring existing laws to achieve their goals.

Loyal M Johnson, Jr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

