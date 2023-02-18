"We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

The Preamble of our Constitution provides the basis for a democratic government. The opposition’s rebuttal to Pres. Biden’s State-of-the-Union Address tells the world a domestic anti-democratic force continues to push us (US) away from a more perfect union. That force denies people’s rights as “securing Liberty”, cuts public services as “promoting general Welfare” and incites violent insurrection as “insuring Tranquility”.

To strengthen our democracy, we the people must scrutinize every future candidate for integrity and commitment to public services for all, so we can have “a government of the people, by the people and for the people”.

Ke Chiang Hsieh

Midtown