Letter: Integrity Over Economy

Integrity cannot be replaced by a good economy, low inflation, low gas prices, or low prices on goods. Integrity is something someone possesses innately; it's not purchased or sold, it is the very essence of a person. I believe, despite so many obstacles facing the current administration, that the Biden Whitehouse is working hard to help American's out of a very tough situation, one which was inherited in part by the mismanagement of the COVID crisis by the previous administration. More importantly President Biden has shown throughout a very difficult first two years in office, that he has more integrity in his big toe than his predecessor. I may pay a little more now for goods and services, but I can at least sleep at night knowing a person of character inhabits the the Whitehouse and is doing his best to bring costs down and look out for American's well-being instead of trying to overthrow our democracy by inciting an insurrection and spewing false claims of election fraud.