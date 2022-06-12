 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Integrity Over Economy

  • Comments

Integrity cannot be replaced by a good economy, low inflation, low gas prices, or low prices on goods. Integrity is something someone possesses innately; it's not purchased or sold, it is the very essence of a person. I believe, despite so many obstacles facing the current administration, that the Biden Whitehouse is working hard to help American's out of a very tough situation, one which was inherited in part by the mismanagement of the COVID crisis by the previous administration. More importantly President Biden has shown throughout a very difficult first two years in office, that he has more integrity in his big toe than his predecessor. I may pay a little more now for goods and services, but I can at least sleep at night knowing a person of character inhabits the the Whitehouse and is doing his best to bring costs down and look out for American's well-being instead of trying to overthrow our democracy by inciting an insurrection and spewing false claims of election fraud.

Terri Hicks

Northwest side

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Blackout Warnings

First TEP then the North American Electrical Reliability Corporation (NERC), a regulatory body that oversees grid stability warns us that blac…

Letter: Fake News; Real Pain

Right-wing politicians constantly remind me that what I see and read in the mainstream media is “fake news.’’ But what I’m seeing lately is RE…

Letter: Nancy Pelosi and Communion

Recently, Nancy Pelosi was denied Holy Communion by Archbishop of San Francisco for her stance on abortion rights. Let's be clear. Pelosi was …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News