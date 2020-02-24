Letter: Integrity Scoreboard - Mitt 1 / GOP 0
Mitt Romney's vote to impeach Trump on one of two charges represents admirable integrity in light of the pressure he faced from Trump's flunkeys. Apparently that's not a trait embraced by those fellow GOP senators. Ostracism from his Republican colleagues is his reward for not jumping on the McConnell WooWoo Trump bus. God forbid that an elected representative to Congress think for himself!

Par for the course with the GOP. Thanks anyways Mitt...one class act

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

