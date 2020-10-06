 Skip to main content
Letter: Integrity
Once again, Dr. Anthony Fauci has communicated clearly and firmly in his correction and rebuke of Senator Rand Paul. In response to Paul’s claim that herd immunity was the reason for New York city’s recent relatively low rate of coronavirus cases and deaths, Fauci explained that following the five guidelines from the task force was the logical and scientifically-based cause of New York’s success. Admonishing Senator Paul's grandstanding, Fauci affirmed “You are not listening to what the director of the CDC said.” Speaking truth to power once again, Dr. Fauci demonstrated why he, not Donald Trump, should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

