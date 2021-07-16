Letter: Intellectually Immature

Reading the Letters To The Editor can make your head spin. Some letters will state that America is perfect in every way, no improvement needed. Other letters will complain that America is failing and needs to make drastic changes. The middle ground (America is great, but can improve in certain in aspects) doesn't get much traction in our divided society. Are we becoming so intellectually stunted that we can't hold two disparate thoughts at the same time?
Tony Banks
Oro Valley
