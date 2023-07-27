For my friends following a “Pied Piper” of politics, consider the Philippines and the charm of Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos. What turmoil happened for their country? Consider Argentina and the rule of the Perons. Now consider Israel trying a “one strongman rule” by subjugating its Supreme Court so removing the only barrier preventing this. Sound familiar?

When it comes to supporting your country, put away your emotions, selfish desires, and party affiliations. Remember you choose how your children will go forward. You had them, take responsibility. If you don’t want your neighbor telling you how to raise your family, don’t impose your values on your them. If you don’t like something, don’t take your child to it. Remember when you snuck behind your parents back; think they didn’t know, think your kids won’t do the same? Teach them your values; don’t expect the state to raise them. Vote smart, their lives, freedoms, and all of us depend on it!