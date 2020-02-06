Letter: Inter-generational Socialists
Before we get too much further into the 2020 election, and before a certain politician whips us all into a froth over who is or who isn’t a socialist, let us remember that the banks, the wealthy, and many sectors in agriculture have been on the social/public dole and massive, customized, tax-welfare and bailout for generations.

In fact, absent those props, advocates speak of total national ruination! They even say that certain wee little ones wouldn’t be able to bribe their way into USC. Mercy, heaven forbid!

Now, tell me, what was they a-sayin’ about “entitlements”?

Folks, we absolutely need to feel sorry for all those destitute, privileged socialists and to faithfully keep them tucked real cozy under our charitable wing – that would be your right wing.

Hmm, do you suppose we could find one good socialist in that bad-apple barrel? Ya reckon?

John Ball

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

