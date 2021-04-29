Letter: International Genocide

Thanks for Ron Rude's poignant LTE on the Armenian genocide. I visited the Armenian genocide memorial in the 1980's during one of several IPPNW peace making visits to the former Soviet Union. What a tragedy that was for Armenia.
The trip, however, was to work to prevent the World's potentially greatest act of genocide, i.e. the detonation of even just one of today's nuclear weapons. It has already happened on a smaller scale in Japan and the Bikini Islands. And yet, we drag our heels onward. Nuclear weapons are now illegal within the World with the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, aka the Nuclear Ban Treaty, which bans the development, testing, production, manufacture, acquisition, possession or stockpiling, transfer, control or receipt, use or threat to use, stationing or deployment of nuclear weapons..
But the US has not even signed on yet! What kind of insanity and denial are we living with?
Barbara Warren, MD, MPH
North side
