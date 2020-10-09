Letter: International Safe Abortion Day & World Contraception Day

Within the first week of taking office, Donald Trump implemented and expanded the Global Gag Rule, which bans U.S. funding to health care providers globally who even mention the word abortion. The results are devastating. As clinics shut down, whole communities are losing access to family planning, cancer screenings, HIV/AIDS relief and treatment, and various other preventative healthcare procedures.
To honor World Contraception Day (9/26) and International Safe Abortion Day (9/28), we must stand up for the 31,000 women and people who die annually from unsafe-abortion complications, and the millions more who suffer from lack of access to essential healthcare.
The most important thing we can do to safeguard reproductive rights abroad is to vote Trump and Martha McSally out of office on November 3. We must elect leaders from Biden to Mark Kelly, who are committed to ending the Global Gag Rule and fighting for policies that expand access to reproductive health and rights for everyone, everywhere.
Crystal Wainwright
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
