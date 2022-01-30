Letter: Intersta Commerce USPS

I am amazed at the lengths the state of Georgia will go to deprive the women in that state to exercise their constitutional right to an abortion! Not content to pass draconian laws to place unconscionable restrictions no, now they have a law pending in their legislature that would allow the state of Georgia to supersede the Federal government in controlling interstate commerce! In fact they would allow the state to intercept, inspect, and destroy first class letters sent through the United States Postal Service! The state of Georgia, in its exceeding zeal to eliminate legal abortions, will authorize a state agency to confiscate, at their sole discretion, letters that contain abortion pills authorized by the Federal Drug Administration to allow women access the the drug without a prescription! What a concept! Perhaps next, as a desire of Georgia unfulfilled since 1865, to separate from the U.S. will opt to issue their own currency! Stay tuned this is an out growth of the unsuccessful coup attempt of January 6th!
Robert Cozad
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.