Letter: Intimidating, harassing, and threatening Progressives
Democrat constitutional attorney Alan Dershowitz appeared in the Senate and gave a spirited rebuttal to Trump's impeachment articles. He had stated that he and his family had been harassed and intimidated by the left not to appear. The same happened to constitutional attorney Jonathan Turley at the House impeachment hearing. During the 2016 election, Electoral voters we're harassed and threatened in hundreds of emails sent by Progressive leftists trying to get them to change their vote to Clinton. Conservative speakers on college campuses have been threatened and intimidated by the left. Border Patrol agents appearing at job fairs on campuses have been harassed. Justice Kavanaugh was attacked with unsubstantiated sexual assault claims. Anybody that dares to wear a MAGA hat is intimidated or attacked, i.e. it happened in Tucson. Fox cable channel host Tucker Carlson's house was attacked while he was home with his family. This is who Progressive Democrat leftists are today. Intolerant of others, using intimidation, harassment and threats to silence opposition to their views.

Alice Moreno

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

