Letter: Intimidation

We all know it but we don’t talk about it. Open carry of a weapon is an intimidation. The size, age or color of the carrier doesn’t matter. Standing outside of a voting place or going into a business with a military style rifle is an act of terror.

Knowing they are outnumbered, the Republican Party won’t denounce intimidation or terror. They haven’t condemned the terrorist attack on our capital on January 6th 2021 or the man that caused it.

Terror could be the downfall of democracy in this country. Democracy was lost in Italy when terror was used to install Mussolini. Terror ended the German democracy when Hitler took over. While they both succeeded we all know it didn’t end well.

Ray Omdahl

Green Valley