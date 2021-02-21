Letter: Intimidation

The sycophants of the former occupant of the White House, insisting that it won, are whistling past the grave yard. In no fair contest is 57- 43 a win. Those who are addicted to this person might remember, addiction generally ends in a bad outcome.
There is still a majority of sane, caring, compassionate, and yes, patriotic people in this country who are unwilling to watch this democracy fail. They vote, they are not afraid, they are more then willing to speak out and they have resources to help reasonable candidates become representatives to the Congress. We are not surrendering this country to hate. Ever.
Virginia GETHMANN
Northeast side
