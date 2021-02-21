 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Intimidation
View Comments

Letter: Intimidation

  • Comments

The sycophants of the former occupant of the White House, insisting that it won, are whistling past the grave yard. In no fair contest is 57- 43 a win. Those who are addicted to this person might remember, addiction generally ends in a bad outcome.

There is still a majority of sane, caring, compassionate, and yes, patriotic people in this country who are unwilling to watch this democracy fail. They vote, they are not afraid, they are more then willing to speak out and they have resources to help reasonable candidates become representatives to the Congress. We are not surrendering this country to hate. Ever.

Virginia GETHMANN

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News