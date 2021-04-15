 Skip to main content
Letter: Introducing two words for today
Letter: Introducing two words for today

The first word is “Covidiot” aka Covid Idiot. It is defined as a person who thinks the virus is a hoax, or “is only as bad as the flu”. Covid19 is NOT a hoax, and it is far more deadly than the flu.

The second word is “Trumpidiot” aka Trump Idiot. It is defined as a person who believes trump’s lies and distortions. Just about everything “donny boy” says is a lie or distortion. he is a selfish, demented psychopath and liar. My question for trumpidiots is, why do you believe his lies?

Flora Frederick

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

