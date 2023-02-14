I think that it is time, for there to be laws that pertain to protecting people who are "Introverted" in the work place. The reason why I say this, is that I have done research on the subject of this type of discrimination. And, I would describe myself as being an "Introvert". The conclusion that I have come up with, is Yes in certain aspects of society, "Introverts" not seen in a positive light. Because of how "introverts" are viewed, I really don't think most people have a basic understanding of Psychology. If they did, I think more people would realize that an "Introvert" can fake being a person who is the opposite. However, from a mental health standpoint it isn't good for "Introverted" people to do so. One final note. People should be allowed to be who they are, as long as they are not causing harm to others. So, how are "Introverts" harmful?