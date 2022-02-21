Letter: Invalid Baptisms?

Re: the Feb. 18 article "Thousands of invalid baptisms in Phoenix."
I was deeply saddened this morning when I read this Arizona Daily Star article. How could the church be so cruel as to tell thousands of parishioners that their emotional, heartfelt baptism experience was a “fraud” because the priest used the single word, “we”, instead of “I?” This is religious ritual at its worst. It’s no wonder so many young people claim to be “spiritual” but want nothing to do with “religion.” Using the term, “we” in a baptism seems appropriate, in that it implies acceptance by the Trinity of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, and inclusion by the entire congregation. In fact, using the term “I” in the baptism ritual might imply the priest has the power, rather than the Trinity. Rev. Andres Arango, if your church no longer feels you are suitable to serve the Lord, please look for a more “welcoming” congregation. If you should find your way to Tucson, I would be pleased to worship with you.
Doug Wingert
Northeast side
