Letter: Invalid Catholic Baptisms Boondoggle
Letter: Invalid Catholic Baptisms Boondoggle

No question the Catholic Church is an organization demanding shared delusion of priestly grandeur, the issue of thousands of Catholics’ baptisms being “invalid” because a priest said “We” instead of “I” at the time of baptisms removes all doubt. Jesus unequivocally addressed such liturgical pretense by rebuking Pharisees as knowing "letter" of sacred teachings but not "spirit." Further elucidating, Jesus said “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” Thus, in spirit, those thousands were baptized despite the priest using tplural pronoun “we” instead of the singular pronoun “I.” Absurdly, the Catholic Church is checking the baptismal records of this illiterate priest to inform the unfortunate faithful their baptisms are “invalid” and they have to be properly baptized. Surely, Pope Francis could do a special baptism in Rome with "I" instead of "We" sacredly trusted to be delivered by Jesus, God & Holy Spirit to all concerned because they, Jesus, God, Holy Spirit are, as the Church teaches: “Omnipresent. Worldwide.

Glenn Johnson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

