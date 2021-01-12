Letter: Investigation warranted

On January 6, Senators Cruz and Hawley were attempting to give a voice to the 74 million who voted for Trump.
Without a thorough and impartial national investigation after the Presidential Inauguration on January 20 of the numerous allegations of voter fraud, many of the 74 million will continue to doubt the integrity of the November 3 election - no matter what the media, which include the Associated Press, Washington Post, NY Times, CNN, MSNBC, Facebook, Twitter, and the Arizona Daily Star (which recommended no Republicans be elected in our state and local races) say.
Neither the media nor the courts have conducted such an investigation.
I am an Independent, but were I a Democrat, I would want a thorough and impartial national investigation, trusting that its results would undermine the claims of election fraud.
Democrats, you have nothing to fear from such an investigation - do you?
James Stewart
Foothills
