You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Investigative Report
View Comments

Letter: Investigative Report

Is it just me or has anybody else noticed that Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chiuck Schumer, Jerry nadler Adam Schiff and any other democrat have spoken out against the Rioting, Looting,Vandalism, Violent Destruction going on in all the Democratic cities (Portland,Seattle,New York,Chicago,Detroit,etc.) They are the silent majority that are encouraging this type of behavior. In my opinion a vote for the Democratic Ticket in November is a vote for Socialism.One may not like Donald Trump personally but there is a stark difference in how hw governs and how the MOB would govern. Be sure to VOTE on November 3, 2020. Thanks for listening.

Walt Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News