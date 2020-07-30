Letter: Investigative Report

Is it just me or has anybody else noticed that Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chiuck Schumer, Jerry nadler Adam Schiff and any other democrat have spoken out against the Rioting, Looting,Vandalism, Violent Destruction going on in all the Democratic cities (Portland,Seattle,New York,Chicago,Detroit,etc.) They are the silent majority that are encouraging this type of behavior. In my opinion a vote for the Democratic Ticket in November is a vote for Socialism.One may not like Donald Trump personally but there is a stark difference in how hw governs and how the MOB would govern. Be sure to VOTE on November 3, 2020. Thanks for listening.
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
