Letter: invisible president
During this pandemic we have and invisible president that refuses to put America first. Dodges reporters when pressed to answer questions. Continues to lie to us. The only person that is telling us the truth is Dr. Fauci. I wonder if Trump and his supporters, Republican party, Fox news still think that this pandemic is a hoax. We are facing this pandemic together does not matter what party we belong too. OUR LIVES MATTER more then economy .Let us not forget who had our backs during this crisis we are facing. Our state governor has our backs not Washington and federal government, surely not Mr. invisible Trump.

odelia bejarano

Northwest side

