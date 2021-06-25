 Skip to main content
Letter: Invisible sculpture sold
A Magazine, The Week, described a transaction where an unknown buyer paid $18,350 for an INVISIBLE sculpture by Salvatore Garau. The alleged sculpture, titled (Io Sono) is described as a "density of thoughts" and supposedly is "full of energy". Just when you believe you have heard it all some airhead proves you wrong. The artist is far far out into left field but how about the batsy one who paid $18,000 for something you can only imagine. I hope the buyer is not a high political figure but something tells me I am wrong. Life definitely goes on its merry way.

Phil Reinecker

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

