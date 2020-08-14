Letter: Iodine and Brain Development

Many Thanks to Vin Allen (letter of 8-8-20) for his scientific assessment of "therefore the minds of mid American people are not well or fully developed compared to their peers on the coastal states" because of lack of iodine in fish. I always wondered what happened to me and my mind. I was raised in (Cornville) Medina Ohio (pop. 8,000). Had I lived in Seattle, Portland, L.A. N.Y.C. etc. I could have developed normally with a fully functional brain. Gee Whiz! Richard Aufmuth B.S. Physics
Richard Aufmuth
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
