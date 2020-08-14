You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Iodine and Brain Development
View Comments

Letter: Iodine and Brain Development

Many Thanks to Vin Allen (letter of 8-8-20) for his scientific assessment of "therefore the minds of mid American people are not well or fully developed compared to their peers on the coastal states" because of lack of iodine in fish. I always wondered what happened to me and my mind. I was raised in (Cornville) Medina Ohio (pop. 8,000). Had I lived in Seattle, Portland, L.A. N.Y.C. etc. I could have developed normally with a fully functional brain. Gee Whiz! Richard Aufmuth B.S. Physics

Richard Aufmuth

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Editorial Critique

It is important to note a recent Letter to the Editor titled "Why middle America leans right". Publishing such a letter reflects poorly on the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News