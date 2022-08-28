 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: IRA to Add 87,000 staff

As a retiree who has voted for both sides of the aisle, I'm disappointed many are willing to take the word of their GOP leaders as gospel about providing significant dollars for the IRS in the Inflation Reduction Act. One need not dig far to discover journalism articles about the facts for giving the IRS $78 B over the next decade. During the past decade, Congress, and particularly the GOP, have cut the budget for IRS each year while adding new duties like issuing stimulus checks, child tax credits, foreign bank account tracking, finding Russian Yachts. The GOP does not want the IRS to go after rich tax cheats so keeps starving it. The funds are for for upgrades to replace systems still on Win XP or on paper only. 52,000 of the current 78,000 employees are eligible to retire in the 10 years. The addition of 87,000 employees-- over 10 years--is mainly for replacement, service upgrades, cutting backlogs--not a new force of IRS police!

John Szafranski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

