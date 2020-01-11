Letter: Iran attacks bases in Iraq. Jan 8 2020

Hey, I thought we had the greatest military in the world, the first in military technology, defense and training.
What I want to know is what the United States was doing when more than a dozen Ballistic Missiles were launched at not one but two US bases in Iraq? I thought the US was on high alert after it killed the Iranian big wig. Was the US military asleep at the wheel? I thought the US had this great defense against a missile attack. I read that our very own Raytheon built this anti-missile defense system which would shoot missiles out of the air if they were launched at us, yet more than a dozen were aimed at our bases.
Something is not right here.
What do you think it is?
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.