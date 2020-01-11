Letter: Iran attacks bases in Iraq. Jan 8 2020
View Comments

Letter: Iran attacks bases in Iraq. Jan 8 2020

Hey, I thought we had the greatest military in the world, the first in military technology, defense and training.

What I want to know is what the United States was doing when more than a dozen Ballistic Missiles were launched at not one but two US bases in Iraq? I thought the US was on high alert after it killed the Iranian big wig. Was the US military asleep at the wheel? I thought the US had this great defense against a missile attack. I read that our very own Raytheon built this anti-missile defense system which would shoot missiles out of the air if they were launched at us, yet more than a dozen were aimed at our bases.

Something is not right here.

What do you think it is?

Jose Salgado

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: The Bully

When I was a child (now 73) we had a bully on our block. I could not go 4 houses down the street that if he saw me would mock, tease or punch …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News