Letter: Ironic McSally
McSally is a wonderful collection of ironies. She accuses Kelly of financial improprieties (none substantiated) but not a peep out of her about Trump’s use of gov’t facilities for personal gain, using his hotels for gov’t business, putting foxes in charge of the hen houses, nepotism, and cronyism. What a blind spot for a pilot!

Even more ironical, she claims Kelly is a Trojan horse for the far left. No one, but no one, knows what crazy or ridiculous thing Trump will say or do on any given day, but one thing is certain. Whatever he says/does, you will have to peel McSally off of Trump. Kelly will never be as progressive as I would like, but at least, he’s no-one’s toady!

Roberto Veranes

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

