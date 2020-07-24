Letter: Ironically, Pres. Biden will reap Pres. Trump's successes
Letter: Ironically, Pres. Biden will reap Pres. Trump's successes

A Quinnipiac poll just released shows Joe Biden with about a 15% lead over President Trump. The poll showed registered voters thinking Biden can better handle the economy, the Covid virus, and a national crisis. Rather odd, as Biden has been sheltered in his basement for the last four months. The White House just announced that Trump's campaign manager has been replaced. Likely too late. Trump will lose to Biden because the public feels he has not handled the Covid pandemic well and has not shown enough empathy, a la Clinton's, "I feel your pain." Trump has incurred too many self inflicted wounds and too many Tweets, of which he apparently cannot resist. Trump and his family endured what essentially was an "establishment" coup de ta to remove him from office via the Mueller investigation, followed by a partisan Democrat impeachment. Biden ironically will inherent a Covid vaccine resulting from Trump's Warp Speed program and a renewed, temporarily, robust economy from Trump's policies. But Trump will be back in 2024!

David Burford

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

