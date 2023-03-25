Another session of, “Are you kidding me?” from the GOP. We listened for years about Hillary’s laptop and endured endless chants and banners of, “Lock her up,” even though nothing of any importance was ever found. We now see the noose tightening around the former guy and the minions come to their leader's aid. Kevin McCarthy notes that any indictment or conviction would be, “Political.” To me, that means he broke the law on numerous occasions and he is a very political person. So what?