Letter: Irony in a Great America

Ironically, those people unsuccessfully promoting the bogus "stolen election" claim, were themselves trying to steal it from the constitutionally empowered electorate. Ironically the nonwhites and the women voters, whose rights were unconstitutionally denied for much of our history, propelled Joe Biden to victory. Thereby making our democratic republic (Ironically speaking) great again.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
