 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Irony in a Great America
View Comments

Letter: Irony in a Great America

Ironically, those people unsuccessfully promoting the bogus "stolen election" claim, were themselves trying to steal it from the constitutionally empowered electorate. Ironically the nonwhites and the women voters, whose rights were unconstitutionally denied for much of our history, propelled Joe Biden to victory. Thereby making our democratic republic (Ironically speaking) great again.

John Kuisti

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: From comic critiques to fire fighter feats, this grab bag mail bag of Letters to the Editor has something from every flavor of reader, just in time for the holiday season!

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Voter Fraud

  • Updated

Over the past several weeks, we have heard on a daily basis unsupported claims of voter fraud. Why did this fraud only occur in heavily Democr…

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Christy

No matter how Supervisor Steve Christy rationalizes it, his vote against certification of recent Pima County election results is a direct slap…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News