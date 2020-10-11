 Skip to main content
Letter: Irony of a Pence Defense
During the VP debate, Mike Pence attempted to defend the no-mask, no-social distancing of the recent Rose Garden COVID event announcing the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. He insisted that “....Trump and I have great confidence in the American people and their ability to take information and put it into practice….President Trump trusts the American people to make choices in the best interest of their health.” Whew! Words out of the mouth of VP Pence. How ironic, though, considering this Rose Garden event was to introduce the next possible Supreme Court Justice who has been handpicked to remove a choice that became law in 1973 in the best interest of women’s reproductive health.

Nancy Procter

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

