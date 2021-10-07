Letter: Irrationality

Here it is. By recognized scientific standard, and as stated some months ago by the President himself, an un-vaccinated person infecting a vaccinated individual amounts to one in 160,000. Some odds. Add to that that nothing was said at the time about resulting hospitalization or death of the one individual, which would greatly decrease the odds of un-vaccinated individuals posing a real threat to those vaccinated.
Bottom line is that a vaccinated person has almost zero probability of becoming infected by an un-vaccinated individual. That’s it! To view the reality of this situation leading to any other conclusion is simply irrational. Just as irrational as the President now saying that we must protect the vaccinated from the un-vaccinated. Or as irrational as not accepting natural immunity as a form of protection. Or as irrational as relying on politics as the basis for making sound medical decisions. And little else...for now.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.