Letter: IRS Does Audit Honest Middle Class Filers

Coming from Maryland January 1995 I had no job in education until July 1 for the 1995-96 School year. We always did our tax returns early. Several years later I got a notice from the IRS asking where my income was from the first half of 1995 & why hadn't it been reported. I again sent copies of the 1099 and explained that I only worked a half year. Not good enough for the examiner. They wanted wanted to know where the 1099 from Maryland was for the first half of 1995 since that was where I previously worked. Of course I was living in Arizona & not working at all in either state. A call to the examiner was fruitless. They could not grasp the concept. With 2 written responses with documentation and a phone call nothing was resolved. Trust me when I say I felt threatened by the tone of the caseworker both written and oral. Fortunately my brother-in-law worked in enforcement for the Treasury Department. Done!

Georgianna Murphy

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

