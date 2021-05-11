 Skip to main content
Letter: IRS Needs to be Funded Properly
In the past 30 years the U.S. population increased and IRS lost 38% of its employees!

Year after year the IRS budget has been cut. There is no significant new hiring. The IRS Master File computer is 62 years old.

This is not a new problem and has been orchestrated by Rich People and Big Businesses. How? Their connections with members of Congress for decades has provided the necessary loopholes for lost taxes.

For the past 75 years, the IRS has had a system for reaching most people who should be filing and paying taxes. When money dried up and their workforce retired, the system continued to target poor W-2 wage-earners and small businesses.

Thank you President Biden for wanting to turn this around and start taxing the very wealthy and big businesses.

Janet Pipes

Northwest side

