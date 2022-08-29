Letter: IRS Staff Increase

There are those that see the large increase in IRS staffing as intrusive, over reach, and yes fascist...... all of which are patently false. Over $600 billion would not be collected this year without more oversight. Knee jerk objections help the narrow minded and uninformed feel better that they spoke out but obviously not everyone is a right minded American willing to contribute what is due for the politicians we all elected to allocate as necessary or lobbied.
Mark Zajicek
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.