 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: IRS Staff Increase

  • Comments

There are those that see the large increase in IRS staffing as intrusive, over reach, and yes fascist...... all of which are patently false. Over $600 billion would not be collected this year without more oversight. Knee jerk objections help the narrow minded and uninformed feel better that they spoke out but obviously not everyone is a right minded American willing to contribute what is due for the politicians we all elected to allocate as necessary or lobbied.

Mark Zajicek

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Election deniers

I keep waiting for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to question the results of the last election. Of course, they support Trump, a chronic liar comp…

Letter: If not carbon, what?

The United States emitted 13.9 % of the world’s CO2 in 2021. Therefore, zero carbon emissions from the US will have a small effect on the tota…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News