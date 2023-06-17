On April 19, 2019, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig told the Senate Finance Committee he believed it would not be outlandish to think that the actual tax gap could approach and possibly exceed $1 trillion on an annual basis.

We are not going to close the tax gap if the IRS is always underfunded. No one likes taxes, but our visceral hatred of the IRS and our refusal to resource it does significant financial and political harm to this country. An underfunded IRS allows tax cheats to flourish. How is that acceptable, responsible or even reasonable?