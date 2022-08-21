 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: IRS

  • Comments

Congress is finally adequately staffing the Internal Revenue Service after years of cuts so it can catch people cheating on their taxes, and raising the tax rate on rich corporations to require them to pay a minimum of 15%.

Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader, is upset because the wealthy love to cheat on taxes which is why the GOP defunds the IRS. People who get paychecks cannot cheat on taxes like the rich because their taxes are taken before they get paid! So McCarthy comments that Democrats are addicted to spending other people’s money. He’s talking about public education, addressing our climate crisis, improving our roads and bridges, and healthcare. The GOP platform calls for raising taxes on those making under $100,000 to pay for those government programs that also include military spending.

Janet C. Pipes

Northwest side

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mar-a-Logo raid explanation

Re: the August 16th letter "Mar-a-Lago raid". Due to the fact that the country is so divided, and there are so many lies being pushed, the DOJ…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News