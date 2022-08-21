Letter: IRS

Congress is finally adequately staffing the Internal Revenue Service after years of cuts so it can catch people cheating on their taxes, and raising the tax rate on rich corporations to require them to pay a minimum of 15%.

Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader, is upset because the wealthy love to cheat on taxes which is why the GOP defunds the IRS. People who get paychecks cannot cheat on taxes like the rich because their taxes are taken before they get paid! So McCarthy comments that Democrats are addicted to spending other people’s money. He’s talking about public education, addressing our climate crisis, improving our roads and bridges, and healthcare. The GOP platform calls for raising taxes on those making under $100,000 to pay for those government programs that also include military spending.