Letter: Is Amy Coney Barrett an Independent Thinker
Letter: Is Amy Coney Barrett an Independent Thinker

Dear Editor,

On paper, Amy Coney Barrett appears to be qualified to be nominated as a Supreme Court Justice.

However, I have great concerns about her apparent leadership role in the secret Catholic/Christian organization, People of Praise. I wonder how she seems to justify agreeing to some tenets and ignoring other important guidelines such as: "Men are divinely ordained as head of the family and faith" and "Wives must submit to the will of their husbands."

I don't understand how an "independent thinker" can buy into the teaching of People of Praise whereby women are not considered independent nor capable of thinking for themselves.

If Mrs. Barrett is confirmed, I wonder what parts of the Constitution she will choose to accept, much like what she has chosen to ignore with her religious life.

Jerry Weinert

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

