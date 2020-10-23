Letter: Is BIDEN ALL THERE/HERE?

I watched Joe Biden on T.V. yesterday (Monday, 10/12/20) campaigning in Ohio; During his talk he said: "I'm running for the Senate". Really?!!!! This is scary, thinking that people are voting for Biden, thinking they are getting Biden. A vote for Biden is a vote for the extreme left that is a Socialistregime. Poor, mentally speaking, Joe won't even answer the question: "Will you pack the Supreme Court?". When asked, Joe answers "NO". The reporter follows up with, but I'm asked by many people, don't you think the people deserve to know? Joe's reply: "NO THEY DO NOT NEED TO KNOW!" This is all on tape. How can anyone justify voting for Mr. Biden, considering his mental stability?
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
