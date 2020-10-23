 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Is BIDEN ALL THERE/HERE?
View Comments

Letter: Is BIDEN ALL THERE/HERE?

I watched Joe Biden on T.V. yesterday (Monday, 10/12/20) campaigning in Ohio; During his talk he said: "I'm running for the Senate". Really?!!!! This is scary, thinking that people are voting for Biden, thinking they are getting Biden. A vote for Biden is a vote for the extreme left that is a Socialistregime. Poor, mentally speaking, Joe won't even answer the question: "Will you pack the Supreme Court?". When asked, Joe answers "NO". The reporter follows up with, but I'm asked by many people, don't you think the people deserve to know? Joe's reply: "NO THEY DO NOT NEED TO KNOW!" This is all on tape. How can anyone justify voting for Mr. Biden, considering his mental stability?

Walt Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News