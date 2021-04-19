Letter: Is Biden lying, stupid, ignorant or all of the above?

Biden had his first White Press conference a few weeks ago wherein he distorted facts about the current border crisis, i.e., saying the current migrant surge numbers are not unusual for this time of year. The Washington Post has given him four Pinocchio's on his false claims about the new Georgia voting law, i.e., voting times and availability to eat and drink water while in line. Then yesterday, Biden claimed guns sold at gun shows do not require a background check. PolitiFact gave Biden a "mostly false" for that. Most guns sold at gun shows are done by local dealers, who pay to set up booths and do the same FBI background checks as when a gun is purchased at their store. No firearms involved in the recent mass shootings, i.e., Georgia and Colorado, were purchased at gun shows. They were legally purchased at sporting goods stores and FBI background checks were done. So, is Biden lying, stupid, ignorant or all of the above?
Benjamin Edwards
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.